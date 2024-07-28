27 July 2024_ Vietnam celebrates the progress achieved under the leadership of the late Secretary General Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who underlined that the country had never had such strong power, position and international reputation. During his tenure, Trọng promoted a development model that led Vietnam to become a middle-income country, with a rapidly growing economy and growing global influence. His legacy also includes a strong commitment to fighting corruption and building a just and democratic society. The news is reported by tuetre.vn. Vietnam, a Southeast Asian country, has seen remarkable economic and social development in recent decades, transforming itself from an impoverished nation to a key player in international trade.