Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Vietnam: Reforms for a Legal and Socialist Government under the Leadership of the Communist Party

November 3, 2024_ General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, stressed the importance of strengthening the Party's role in building...

Vietnam: Reforms for a Legal and Socialist Government under the Leadership of the Communist Party
04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
November 3, 2024_ General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, stressed the importance of strengthening the Party's role in building a socialist rule of law. The recent Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW of November 9, 2022 marks a significant step towards implementing a comprehensive legal system and respecting human rights. However, the process of building a rule of law still presents challenges and requires a renewal in the Party's leadership. The source of this information is Đầu tư. Vietnam aims to become a developed country with high income by 2045, while addressing issues of governance and popular participation.

