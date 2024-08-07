Vietnam: Reforms in the oil market to ensure stability and transparency

August 6, 2024_ The Vietnamese government is working on a new decree for the management of the oil market, with the aim of ensuring stability and transparency. During a recent forum, experts and government representatives discussed the importance of a market approach to price regulation, highlighting the need to reduce state intervention. Professor Hoàng Văn Cường stressed that the oil sector is strategic for the economy and must be managed to avoid price shocks. The source of this information is Đầu tư. The proposed reforms aim to improve market competitiveness and ensure the energy security of Vietnam, a country that produces around 70% of its oil needs domestically.