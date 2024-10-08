Vietnam: Review of the Law on Management of State Capital in Enterprises

08 October 2024_ During the 38th session of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, opinions emerged suggesting the need to refine several aspects of a draft law on the management of state capital in enterprises. Committee members stressed the importance of simplifying procedures to improve the effectiveness of the law. The proposed amendments aim to ensure more transparent and accountable management of state resources. This debate is crucial for the future of state-owned enterprises in Vietnam, which play a significant role in the national economy. The news is reported by Viet Nam News. The legislative changes could positively influence the competitiveness of state-owned enterprises, contributing to sustainable economic growth in the country.