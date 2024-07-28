Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Rice exports could reach record turnover of USD 5 billion in 2024

28 luglio 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
July 27, 2024_ Vietnam's rice exports could generate a record revenue of US$5 billion this year if the current pace of shipments is maintained. Demand for rice from major importers such as the Philippines, Indonesia, China and Africa is growing rapidly, creating opportunities for Vietnamese exporters. In the first half of 2024, Vietnam has already exported over 4.8 million tons of rice, grossing nearly US$3.1 billion. The quality of Vietnamese rice is among the highest in the world, which represents a significant competitive advantage. The news is reported by vietnamnet.vn. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development expects Vietnam's unmilled rice production to reach over 43 million tons in 2024, enough to meet both domestic consumption and export demand.

