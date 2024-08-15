Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Rice exports grow strongly on global demand

15 agosto 2024 | 12.31
August 15, 2024_ Vietnam's rice industry is enjoying a boom, with exports expected to exceed USD 5 billion this year, thanks to robust global demand and stable prices. Between January and July, Vietnam exported over 5.1 million tonnes of rice, up 25% in volume and 5.8% in value from the previous year. The average export price of Vietnamese rice reached an all-time high of USD 636 per tonne, surpassing competitors such as Thailand and India. The source of this information is vietnamnet.vn. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has also proposed the establishment of a national rice council to coordinate the industry's research and development.

