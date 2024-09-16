Vietnam: Rice exports to hit new record in 2024

September 16, 2024_ Vietnam’s rice exports are expected to reach a record turnover of around US$5 billion in 2024, thanks to strong demand from traditional markets such as the Philippines. This increase is attributed to the growing demand for Vietnamese rice, known for its quality and variety. Local authorities are working to meet this demand by improving production and logistics capabilities, Việt Nam News reported. Vietnam is one of the world’s leading rice producers and exporters, and the Philippines is one of its key markets for agricultural exports.