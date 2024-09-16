Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Rice exports to hit new record in 2024

September 16, 2024_ Vietnam’s rice exports are expected to reach a record turnover of around US$5 billion in 2024, thanks to strong demand from...

Vietnam: Rice exports to hit new record in 2024
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Vietnam’s rice exports are expected to reach a record turnover of around US$5 billion in 2024, thanks to strong demand from traditional markets such as the Philippines. This increase is attributed to the growing demand for Vietnamese rice, known for its quality and variety. Local authorities are working to meet this demand by improving production and logistics capabilities, Việt Nam News reported. Vietnam is one of the world’s leading rice producers and exporters, and the Philippines is one of its key markets for agricultural exports.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities Vietnam turnover fatturato
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza