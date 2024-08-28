Vietnam: Rice farming innovation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

August 28, 2024_ A low-GHG rice farming project in Vietnam has shown promising results after more than a decade of testing. The initiative, launched in 2012 in the Kênh 7B cooperative, has led to a 9% increase in productivity and a 31% increase in income for farmers, while reducing methane emissions by 19-31%. Thanks to innovative techniques such as reduced planting density and a new irrigation method, farmers have been able to achieve significantly higher net profits, vnexpress.net reported. This project is part of a broader initiative by the Vietnamese government to promote sustainable farming practices and improve the quality of rice in the country.