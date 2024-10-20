Vietnam: Rise in Corruption Cases and Real Estate Concerns

October 20, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security reported the discovery of 956 cases of corruption and abuse of power over the past year. The report also highlights an increase in violations related to economic management and smuggling, with assets recovered amounting to over 1.5 trillion dong. In addition, there is growing concern about excessive credit inflow in the real estate sector, which could lead to an increase in non-performing loans. The source of this information is tuoitre.vn. Authorities are stepping up efforts to fight corruption and ensure sustainable economic growth.