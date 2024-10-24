Vietnam: Riva Aquariva Super, the symbol of Italian luxury arrives at Aqua City

October 23, 2024_ The famous Italian yacht manufacturer Riva has presented its Aquariva Super model, a symbol of Italian elegance and craftsmanship, for the first time in Vietnam. The 10-meter long yacht has been welcomed into the new Aqua Marina complex, which recalls the atmosphere of Venice, and represents an important step for the Vietnamese luxury market. Riva, with a history of almost 180 years, continues to enchant celebrities such as Charlize Theron and Vincent Cassel, confirming its reputation in the world of high-end yachts. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn, highlighting the importance of this event for the luxury sector in Vietnam. The arrival of Riva Aquariva Super not only enriches the yacht offer in the country, but also promotes an exclusive and refined lifestyle, typical of Italian traditions.