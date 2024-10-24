Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Riva Aquariva Super, the symbol of Italian luxury arrives at Aqua City

October 23, 2024_ The famous Italian yacht manufacturer Riva has presented its Aquariva Super model, a symbol of Italian elegance and craftsmanship,...

Vietnam: Riva Aquariva Super, the symbol of Italian luxury arrives at Aqua City
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ The famous Italian yacht manufacturer Riva has presented its Aquariva Super model, a symbol of Italian elegance and craftsmanship, for the first time in Vietnam. The 10-meter long yacht has been welcomed into the new Aqua Marina complex, which recalls the atmosphere of Venice, and represents an important step for the Vietnamese luxury market. Riva, with a history of almost 180 years, continues to enchant celebrities such as Charlize Theron and Vincent Cassel, confirming its reputation in the world of high-end yachts. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn, highlighting the importance of this event for the luxury sector in Vietnam. The arrival of Riva Aquariva Super not only enriches the yacht offer in the country, but also promotes an exclusive and refined lifestyle, typical of Italian traditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
high end yachts Italian barca yacht
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza