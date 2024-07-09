Vietnam: Road accidents increase in Ho Chi Minh City despite safety measures

8 July 2024_ In the first six months of 2024, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 692 road accidents, with 182 deaths and 466 injuries. Compared to the same...

8 July 2024_ In the first six months of 2024, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 692 road accidents, with 182 deaths and 466 injuries. Compared to the same period in 2023, deaths decreased by 35.92%, but accidents and injuries increased by 2.22% and 20.73%, respectively. Local authorities are stepping up road safety measures, including improving infrastructure and strictly enforcing traffic laws. Particular attention is paid to the campaign