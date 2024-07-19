Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
Vietnam: Rum Winery signs an agreement with Melini for the exclusive importation of Italian wines

18 July 2024_ The Vietnamese company Rum Winery has announced an exclusive agreement with the historic Italian winery Melini, located in the Chianti...

Vietnam: Rum Winery signs an agreement with Melini for the exclusive importation of Italian wines
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
18 July 2024_ The Vietnamese company Rum Winery has announced an exclusive agreement with the historic Italian winery Melini, located in the Chianti region of Tuscany. This agreement will allow Rum Winery to exclusively import and distribute Melini wines in Vietnam, strengthening the presence of Italian wines in the Vietnamese market. The collaboration represents a significant step for Rum Winery, which aims to offer high-quality products and consolidate its position in the luxury wine sector. According to deputy director Hiếu, the agreement is the result of long negotiations and represents an opportunity to spread the culture of Italian wine in Vietnam. This is reported by thitruongvietnam.vn. Rum Winery plans to further expand its offering to include wines from other renowned European wine regions.

