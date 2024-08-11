Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
Vietnam: Sanctions for Violations in Real Estate and Finance Sectors

August 11, 2024_ The Securities and Capital Market Commission of Vietnam has recently imposed fines on several companies for violations in the real...

Vietnam: Sanctions for Violations in Real Estate and Finance Sectors
11 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ The Securities and Capital Market Commission of Vietnam has recently imposed fines on several companies for violations in the real estate and financial sectors. Nhật Quang Company was fined 92.5 million dong for failing to submit required documents to the Hanoi Stock Exchange. In addition, CP Chứng khoán Nhất Việt Company was fined 325 million dong for violating lending regulations. These measures highlight the Vietnamese government's commitment to maintaining transparency and legality in the financial market, as reported by tuoitre.vn. The sanctions are part of a broader initiative to ensure stability and confidence in the country's economic sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
