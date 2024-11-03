Vietnam: Scholarship Award Ceremony for Students in Need in Hà Nam

November 2, 2024_ The "Tiếp sức đến trường" scholarship awarding ceremony was held in Phủ Lý, Hà Nam province, for 132 students from 19 provinces of Vietnam. The students, who face economic hardship, enthusiastically participated in the event, which was attended by family members and supporters. The scholarships, worth 15 million VND each, were donated by benefactors and companies, helping to support the educational path of these young people. The news was reported by tuoitre.vn. This program, now in its 21st edition, aims to support deserving students in economic difficulty, ensuring their access to higher education.