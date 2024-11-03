Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Scholarship Award Ceremony for Students in Need in Hà Nam

November 2, 2024_ The "Tiếp sức đến trường" scholarship awarding ceremony was held in Phủ Lý, Hà Nam province, for 132 students from 19 provinces of...

Vietnam: Scholarship Award Ceremony for Students in Need in Hà Nam
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ The "Tiếp sức đến trường" scholarship awarding ceremony was held in Phủ Lý, Hà Nam province, for 132 students from 19 provinces of Vietnam. The students, who face economic hardship, enthusiastically participated in the event, which was attended by family members and supporters. The scholarships, worth 15 million VND each, were donated by benefactors and companies, helping to support the educational path of these young people. The news was reported by tuoitre.vn. This program, now in its 21st edition, aims to support deserving students in economic difficulty, ensuring their access to higher education.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Scholarship award Ceremony Tinh Ha Nam Vietnam nanogrammo
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza