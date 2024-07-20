Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Scomparsa del leader Nguyen Phu Trong
20 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 19, 2024_ Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, passed away at the age of 80. With almost 57 years of Party membership, he has held key roles as General Secretary for 14 years, President for over two years and President of the National Assembly for more than five years. Trọng was an exceptional leader, known for his commitment to fighting corruption and for leading Vietnam towards important historical achievements. The news was reported by vietnamnews.vn. Trọng is remembered for his dedication to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, and for his contribution to Vietnam's modernization and international integration.

