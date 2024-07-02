Vietnam: Scoperta antica statua di Buddha a Thua Thien-Hue

July 2, 2024_ An ancient statue depicting the head of Buddha was discovered during an excavation in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế, Vietnam. This find is part of a series of artefacts found in the same area, which testify to the historical and cultural importance of the site. Archaeologists believe the statue may date back to a significant period of Buddhist history in the region. The discovery could offer new insights into the spread of Buddhism in Vietnam. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. Thừa Thiên-Huế is a province known for its cultural heritage, including the ancient imperial capital of Huế.