Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Scoperta antica statua di Buddha a Thua Thien-Hue

July 2, 2024_ An ancient statue depicting the head of Buddha was discovered during an excavation in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế, Vietnam....

Vietnam: Scoperta antica statua di Buddha a Thua Thien-Hue
Redazione Adnkronos
