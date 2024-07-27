Vietnam: Search teams recover remains of Vietnamese soldiers in Cambodia

July 27, 2024_ Search teams K70, K71 and K72 have recovered the remains of 172 Vietnamese soldiers in Cambodia over the past four months, bringing home the remains of heroes who fell during the war against the Khmer Rouge regime. Despite challenging conditions, including extreme temperatures and challenging terrain, the teams received crucial support from local residents, who provided information on burial sites. The recovered remains were returned to Vietnam via the Xa Mát international border crossing and will be buried at Hill 82 Martyrs' Cemetery in Tân Biên. The recovery mission continues, with the aim of bringing home the still missing soldiers, as reported by Việt Nam News Weekend. The search teams, active since 2001, have recovered over 2,500 remains and discovered six mass graves, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to recognizing the sacrifice of Vietnamese soldiers.