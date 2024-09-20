Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Signs of recovery in real estate market after difficult period

20 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ Vietnam's real estate market is showing signs of recovery, with interest in properties increasing compared to previous quarters. According to experts, demand for land and housing has grown significantly, with a 49% increase in Q3 2024 compared to the same period last year. The event "Vietnam Real Estate Market Overview 2024" has attracted the attention of experts, highlighting the positive outlook for the sector. The source of this information is Đầu tư. The recovery is expected to continue thanks to new laws that increase transparency and improve the supply of social housing, contributing to a more dynamic and sustainable market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
