Vietnam: SISLEY conquers Vietnamese fashionistas with its Italian style

October 18, 2024_ Italian fashion brand SISLEY recently launched a new collection that has caught the attention of Vietnamese beauties with its distinctive 'fashion spirit'. With a modern and seductive style, SISLEY garments have been chosen by several local celebrities, including model Hoàng Thùy and Miss Đoàn Thiên Ân, to express their elegance and personality. The designs, featuring shades of black that represent the brand's DNA, offer versatility and sophistication, making them suitable for various occasions. The news was reported by kenh14.vn, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in Vietnam. SISLEY, founded in 1974 and part of the BENETTON group, continues to promote beauty and creativity through its unique collections.