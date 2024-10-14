Vietnam: Snapchat, Tencent Support Vietnamese Mobile Games in Global Competition

October 14, 2024_ Snapchat, with the support of Tencent, is helping Vietnamese mobile game developers enter the global market, competing directly with platforms like TikTok and Facebook. This initiative aims to make Vietnamese games easier for US audiences, expanding opportunities for small developers. The collaboration between Snapchat and Tencent is a significant step for the Vietnamese gaming industry, which is trying to establish itself internationally. The news was reported by Đầu tư. This alliance could lead to greater visibility for Vietnamese games and a potential increase in exports in the digital entertainment sector.