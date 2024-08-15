Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Social Housing Loan Interest Rates Increase

August 15, 2024_ Vietnam Bank for Social Policies has announced an increase in the interest rate for loans for social housing purchases and home...

Vietnam: Social Housing Loan Interest Rates Increase
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ Vietnam Bank for Social Policies has announced an increase in the interest rate for loans for social housing purchases and home renovations from 4.8% to 6.6% per annum. This change applies to both existing and new loans, impacting families seeking to access affordable housing. The rate increase could have a significant impact on people’s ability to obtain financing to improve their housing conditions, Việt Nam News reported. Vietnam Bank for Social Policies is a state-run financial institution that provides loans for social policies in the country.

