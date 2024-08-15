Vietnam: Social Housing Loan Interest Rates Increase

August 15, 2024_ Vietnam Bank for Social Policies has announced an increase in the interest rate for loans for social housing purchases and home renovations from 4.8% to 6.6% per annum. This change applies to both existing and new loans, impacting families seeking to access affordable housing. The rate increase could have a significant impact on people’s ability to obtain financing to improve their housing conditions, Việt Nam News reported. Vietnam Bank for Social Policies is a state-run financial institution that provides loans for social policies in the country.