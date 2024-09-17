Vietnam: Solidarity and donations for flood victims in the North

September 16, 2024_ Several Vietnamese companies and citizens are contributing donations to support the victims of the recent floods in Northern Vietnam. Among the donors, the security services company Thanh Bình - Phú Mỹ has raised a total of 30.25 million dong, while Tech Data Advanced Solution has donated 17 million dong. Private citizens, such as Ms. Trần Thị Thu Thủy, have also participated, bringing monetary donations and asking to send aid to their loved ones abroad. The news is reported by tuoitre.vn, which serves as a bridge to raise funds and support those affected. Donations will continue to be collected to help communities recover from this crisis.