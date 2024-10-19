Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Speaker of Parliament meets Vietnamese community in Laos

October 18, 2024_ Speaker of the Vietnamese Parliament, Trần Thanh Mẫn, visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos, meeting with representatives of the...

Vietnam: Speaker of Parliament meets Vietnamese community in Laos
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Speaker of the Vietnamese Parliament, Trần Thanh Mẫn, visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos, meeting with representatives of the local Vietnamese community. During the meeting, members of the community expressed their opinions and demands, stressing their unity and respect for Laotian laws, thus helping to strengthen relations between Vietnam and Laos. Trần Thanh Mẫn also shared information about the economic and social situation of Vietnam, highlighting the importance of the Vietnamese community in Laos. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. The Speaker also handed out 200 gifts to members of the community, underlining the Vietnamese government's commitment to supporting its citizens abroad.

