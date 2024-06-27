Vietnam: Stable and sustainable relations with China at the center of foreign policy

June 27, 2024_ Developing stable and sustainable relations with China is a key component of Vietnam's foreign policy, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including economy, trade and security. Chính also highlighted the need to resolve disputes peacefully and promote mutual trust between the two countries. The statement was made during a meeting with senior Chinese officials aimed at strengthening ties between Hanoi and Beijing. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The meeting reiterated Vietnam's commitment to maintaining an independent and multilateral foreign policy, promoting peace and stability in the region.