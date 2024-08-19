Vietnam: State Bank Measures Stabilize Economy Against Dollarization

August 19, 2024_ The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has implemented effective measures to combat the dollarization of the economy, including a 0% interest rate on US dollar deposits. These policies have helped stabilize the foreign exchange market, increasing foreign exchange reserves and foreign investment flows. Economic experts say these measures have been instrumental in reducing dependence on the dollar and keeping inflation under control. SBV Deputy Governor Phạm Thanh Hà stressed the long-term importance of these policies for the country's economy. This was reported by Việt Nam News. The State Bank of Vietnam is the central body responsible for the country's monetary policy and economic stability.