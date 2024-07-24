Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: State Bank will manage interest rates for macroeconomic stability

July 24, 2024_ The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced that it will manage interest rates in the second half of 2024 to ensure macroeconomic...

Vietnam: State Bank will manage interest rates for macroeconomic stability
24 luglio 2024 | 13.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced that it will manage interest rates in the second half of 2024 to ensure macroeconomic balance and control inflation. An SBV official highlighted the importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability in a context of economic challenges. The institution undertakes to carefully monitor economic conditions to adopt the necessary measures. This strategy aims to support economic growth and protect citizens' purchasing power. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The State Bank of Vietnam is the central institution responsible for monetary policy and regulation of the banking system in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
announced that it control inflation t Nam News Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza