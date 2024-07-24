Vietnam: State Bank will manage interest rates for macroeconomic stability

July 24, 2024_ The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced that it will manage interest rates in the second half of 2024 to ensure macroeconomic balance and control inflation. An SBV official highlighted the importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability in a context of economic challenges. The institution undertakes to carefully monitor economic conditions to adopt the necessary measures. This strategy aims to support economic growth and protect citizens' purchasing power. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The State Bank of Vietnam is the central institution responsible for monetary policy and regulation of the banking system in the country.