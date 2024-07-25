Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: State funeral begins for Communist Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

25 July 2024_ A two-day state funeral for Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, began today, with the tribute...

Vietnam: State funeral begins for Communist Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong
25 luglio 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ A two-day state funeral for Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, began today, with the tribute ceremony taking place at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi. The President of the State, To Lam, welcomed the President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, who was visiting for the funeral, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the President of the Australian Senate, Sue Lines. Numerous international leaders and communist parties have sent messages of condolence to Vietnam for the death of the Party leader. The news is reported by tuetrenews.vn. Nguyen Phu Trong, a leading figure in Vietnamese politics, has led the Communist Party since 2011, contributing to important economic and political reforms in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Party leader Vietnam National Funeral Hall in Hanoi place at
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza