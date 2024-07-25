Vietnam: State funeral begins for Communist Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

25 July 2024_ A two-day state funeral for Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, began today, with the tribute ceremony taking place at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi. The President of the State, To Lam, welcomed the President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, who was visiting for the funeral, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the President of the Australian Senate, Sue Lines. Numerous international leaders and communist parties have sent messages of condolence to Vietnam for the death of the Party leader. The news is reported by tuetrenews.vn. Nguyen Phu Trong, a leading figure in Vietnamese politics, has led the Communist Party since 2011, contributing to important economic and political reforms in the country.