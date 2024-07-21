Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: State funeral for Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong

20 July 2024_ The funeral of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, will be organized...

Vietnam: State funeral for Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong
21 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 July 2024_ The funeral of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, will be organized with the national mourning protocol. The tribute ceremony will be held at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi on July 25 and 26. The memorial service will take place on July 26, followed by burial at Mai Dich Cemetery. Parallel ceremonies will also take place in Ho Chi Minh City and his homeland in Dong Hoi, Hanoi. Vietnamnet.vn reports it. During the two days of national mourning, flags will be at half-mast and recreational activities suspended.

