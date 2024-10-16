Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Stop 2G Service to Promote Digital Transition

October 15, 2024_ Vietnam has officially shut down 2G service starting today, with the exception of Trường Sa and Hoàng Sa islands, to facilitate the...

Vietnam: Stop 2G Service to Promote Digital Transition
16 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ Vietnam has officially shut down 2G service starting today, with the exception of Trường Sa and Hoàng Sa islands, to facilitate the deployment of 4G and 5G networks. This decision is part of the national digital transformation program, which aims to modernize telecommunications by 2025 and 2030. Telecom companies are supporting 2G users in the transition to 4G devices, ensuring that the quality of service meets the growing needs of users, Đầu tư reported. Vietnam's Ministry of Information and Communications has planned to complete the transition by 2026, to free up resources for new technologies.

