08 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Storm Yagi devastates Hanoi, 7 dead and 86 injured

08 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 08, 2024_ Storm Yagi hit Hanoi hard on September 7, causing strong winds and rains that killed 7 people and injured 86. Local authorities have mobilized nearly 2,000 workers to manage the floods and restore essential services. Despite the damage, the city has implemented preventive measures that have reduced losses. The source of this information is nhandan.vn. Rescue and recovery operations continue as local authorities prepare to restore normalcy in the Vietnamese capital.

Tag
Local authorities Storm Yagi authorities autorità garante
