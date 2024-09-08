Vietnam: Storm Yagi devastates Hanoi, 7 dead and 86 injured

September 08, 2024_ Storm Yagi hit Hanoi hard on September 7, causing strong winds and rains that killed 7 people and injured 86. Local authorities have mobilized nearly 2,000 workers to manage the floods and restore essential services. Despite the damage, the city has implemented preventive measures that have reduced losses. The source of this information is nhandan.vn. Rescue and recovery operations continue as local authorities prepare to restore normalcy in the Vietnamese capital.