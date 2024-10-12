Vietnam: Strategy to Attract High-End Tourists in Tourism Sector

October 11, 2024_ Vietnam's high-end tourism market is showing signs of recovery, with a significant increase in the number of international visitors. At a seminar in Hanoi, experts and officials discussed strategies to attract high-budget tourists, highlighting the importance of diversifying tourism offerings. Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong stressed that Vietnam is at a crucial time to attract this market segment, with up to 18 million tourists expected this year. The source of this information is tuoitre.vn. The seminar was attended by representatives from the government and the private sector, with the aim of developing a high-quality tourism ecosystem in Vietnam.