Vietnam: Strengthening aviation safety with new measures

October 23, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has requested the Ministry of Transport to develop exercises to deal with aviation safety incidents at major airports in Vietnam. At a meeting of the National Civil Aviation Safety Committee, Hà stressed the importance of a comprehensive assessment of aviation safety risks, including safety management and personnel training. In 2024, airport safety forces have already detected 223 violations, highlighting the need for more stringent measures, Việt Nam News reported. The Deputy Prime Minister also proposed the establishment of an independent investigation body for aviation safety incidents, following the recommendations of ICAO, the International Civil Aviation Organization.