Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Strengthening international connections to leverage free trade agreements

October 03, 2024_ Vietnam is exploring ways to improve connections with other countries to maximize the benefits of free trade agreements, such as...

Vietnam: Strengthening international connections to leverage free trade agreements
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 03, 2024_ Vietnam is exploring ways to improve connections with other countries to maximize the benefits of free trade agreements, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This approach aims to strengthen trade relations and promote economic development through regional integration. Vietnamese authorities are committed to creating opportunities for local businesses by facilitating access to foreign markets. The initiative comes amid growing globalization and economic competitiveness. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. The CPTPP is a trade agreement involving several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, aimed at reducing trade barriers and promoting free and open trade.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Vietnamese authorities t Nam News free trade such as
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza