Vietnam: Strengthening international connections to leverage free trade agreements

October 03, 2024_ Vietnam is exploring ways to improve connections with other countries to maximize the benefits of free trade agreements, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This approach aims to strengthen trade relations and promote economic development through regional integration. Vietnamese authorities are committed to creating opportunities for local businesses by facilitating access to foreign markets. The initiative comes amid growing globalization and economic competitiveness. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. The CPTPP is a trade agreement involving several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, aimed at reducing trade barriers and promoting free and open trade.