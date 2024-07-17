Vietnam: Strong wave of investment from South Korea expected

July 16, 2024_ Vietnam expects a significant wave of investment from South Korea, estimated at tens of billions of dollars, according to the Foreign Investment Agency. During the Vietnam-Korea Partnership Plus Week 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City, the agency's director, Đỗ Nhất Hoàng, highlighted that South Korea is a major investor in the country. Through June, South Korea invested nearly $87.5 billion in more than 10,000 projects, mostly in the manufacturing sector. Vietnam is becoming more selective about foreign direct investment, focusing on quality, efficiency and sustainability. Việt Nam News reports it. The country is also promoting digital, green and energy transformation to attract further investment.