Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Student from Hanoi wins silver medal at the 2024 Mathematics Olympics

02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
02 August 2024_ A 12th grade student from the Hanoi High School for Gifted Students has achieved a silver medal at the 2024 International Mathematical Olympiad. This prestigious event saw the participation of students from all over the world, demonstrating exceptional abilities mathematics of the young Vietnamese. The victory represents an important milestone for the Vietnamese education system and for the promotion of science in the country. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The International Mathematics Olympiad is an annual competition involving the best mathematics students globally, helping to stimulate interest in scientific disciplines among young people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
