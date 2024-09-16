Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Student Mông Makes History by Entering Hanoi Medical University

September 16, 2024_ A student from the Mông ethnic minority has been accepted into Hanoi Medical University, an unprecedented achievement for her...

Vietnam: Student Mông Makes History by Entering Hanoi Medical University
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ A student from the Mông ethnic minority has been accepted into Hanoi Medical University, an unprecedented achievement for her community. This event marks a major step forward for the inclusion of ethnic minorities in the Vietnamese education system. The young woman overcame considerable difficulties to achieve this goal, demonstrating determination and commitment. Her admission is a source of inspiration for other students of her ethnicity and community, Việt Nam News reports. Hanoi Medical University is one of the most prestigious academic institutions in Vietnam, training professionals in the fields of medicine and health.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
