Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Students invent ecological food film that changes color

18 July 2024_ A group of students from Vietnam National University (VNU) in Ho Chi Minh City have created an eco-friendly food film using...

Vietnam: Students invent ecological food film that changes color
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ A group of students from Vietnam National University (VNU) in Ho Chi Minh City have created an eco-friendly food film using agricultural waste. The film, made from fruit peels such as dragon fruit and passion fruit, changes color when food begins to spoil. This innovative product was developed under the guidance of lecturer Lê Quang Phong, head of the Department of Applied Chemistry at VNU International University. The film not only helps prevent food poisoning, but also has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that extend the life of foods. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The project aims to reduce plastic waste and provide a new source of income for farmers, while promoting a greener environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cibo food food film using fruit
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza