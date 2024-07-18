Vietnam: Students invent ecological food film that changes color

18 July 2024_ A group of students from Vietnam National University (VNU) in Ho Chi Minh City have created an eco-friendly food film using agricultural waste. The film, made from fruit peels such as dragon fruit and passion fruit, changes color when food begins to spoil. This innovative product was developed under the guidance of lecturer Lê Quang Phong, head of the Department of Applied Chemistry at VNU International University. The film not only helps prevent food poisoning, but also has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that extend the life of foods. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The project aims to reduce plastic waste and provide a new source of income for farmers, while promoting a greener environment.