Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
October 16, 2024_ On October 15, Đà Nẵng University hosted a seminar in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City and the...

Vietnam: Study opportunities in Italy at the Đà Nẵng seminar
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 16, 2024_ On October 15, Đà Nẵng University hosted a seminar in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City and the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, dedicated to study opportunities and scholarships in Italy. The event allowed students and parents to meet with representatives of prestigious Italian universities, such as those in Milan and Padua, to discuss courses and application procedures. The seminar highlighted the importance of educational cooperation between Vietnam and Italy, promoting cultural and academic exchanges. The news is reported by cadn.com.vn. This meeting represents a significant step in strengthening the ties between the educational institutions of the two countries, with a particular focus on the arts and engineering disciplines.

