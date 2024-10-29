Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Study opportunities in Italy promoted at Da Nang University

October 28, 2024_ An information seminar on study abroad and scholarships, focusing on educational cooperation between Vietnam and Italy, was held at...

Vietnam: Study opportunities in Italy promoted at Da Nang University
October 28, 2024_ An information seminar on study abroad and scholarships, focusing on educational cooperation between Vietnam and Italy, was held at Da Nang University. The event, organized by the Consulate General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City and the Italian Embassy in Hanoi, provided Vietnamese students with valuable information on study opportunities in Italy, including scholarship programs offered by prestigious Italian universities. Representatives from institutions such as the University of Milan and the University of Padua attended, highlighting areas of excellence such as economics, architecture, and design. The news, reported by giaoducthoidai.vn, highlights the importance of educational cooperation between the two countries, helping to strengthen cultural and academic ties. This seminar represents a significant step for Vietnamese students interested in pursuing their education in Italy.

