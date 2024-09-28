Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Success for the 'Kết nối cung cầu' event in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam: Success for the 'Kết nối cung cầu' event in Ho Chi Minh City
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ The 'Kết nối cung cầu' event is proving to be a great success in Ho Chi Minh City, with a remarkable turnout of visitors and vendors. Running from September 26 to 29, 2024, the event has seen the participation of over 2,000 companies and 700 booths, showcasing local products and regional specialties. Attendees, such as Ms. Nguyễn Thu Cúc and Mr. Trần Văn Khánh, expressed enthusiasm for the networking opportunities and the quality of the products on display. The source of this news is thanhnien.vn. The event aims to build a sustainable and safe supply chain by promoting responsibility among suppliers, retailers and consumers.

