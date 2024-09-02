Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Success of Vietnamese participation in the Rieti International Fair
02 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 2, 2024_ The International Chili and Spice Fair in Rieti, Italy, was held from August 28 to September 1, 2024, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors. With over 160 booths and 450 varieties of chili peppers, the event saw the participation of Vietnam, which presented agricultural products such as pepper, tea and coffee. Trade between Italy and Vietnam is growing, with a significant increase in traded volume, making Italy Vietnam's third largest trading partner in the European Union. The news is reported by vietgiaitri.com. The fair represents an important opportunity to strengthen agricultural cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the quality and diversity of Vietnamese products.

