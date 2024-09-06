Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Super Typhoon Yagi approaches coast with gale-force winds

September 5, 2024_ Super Typhoon Yagi, currently located in the South China Sea, is approaching the Vietnamese coast with winds reaching 15 levels of...

Vietnam: Super Typhoon Yagi approaches coast with gale-force winds
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 5, 2024_ Super Typhoon Yagi, currently located in the South China Sea, is approaching the Vietnamese coast with winds reaching 15 levels of intensity. Local authorities, especially in Bạch Long Vĩ district, are stepping up preparedness measures to deal with the impact of the typhoon, which could reach an intensity of 16. Weather experts warn that the bad weather could lead to heavy rains and storms in several regions of the country. People are urged to reinforce their homes in preparation for the arrival of the typhoon, as reported by plo.vn. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide regular updates to ensure the safety of citizens.

