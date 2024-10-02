Vietnam: Tax proposal to limit real estate speculation

October 1, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministries of Construction and Finance have put forward a proposal to tax owners of multiple properties in order to combat speculation and fast-track trading of real estate. This initiative was presented in response to the increase in property prices in major cities, such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, where costs have increased significantly. Despite repeated proposals, experts believe that the measure does not worry citizens, as it remains just an idea without concrete implementation. The news is reported by Đầu tư, highlighting the need for regulatory intervention to stabilize the real estate market. The current situation of the real estate market in Vietnam is characterized by high demand and limited supply, making it difficult for most of the population to access housing.