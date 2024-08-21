Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Vietnam: Teacher Mông Overcomes Adversity to Educate Children in Remote Village

August 21, 2024_ Lầu Y Pay, a teacher from the Mông ethnic group, was recently honored by the Ministry of Education and Training for her dedication...

Vietnam: Teacher Mông Overcomes Adversity to Educate Children in Remote Village
21 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Lầu Y Pay, a teacher from the Mông ethnic group, was recently honored by the Ministry of Education and Training for her dedication to educating children in the remote village of Huồi Mới, Nghệ An Province. Despite difficult access and a lack of infrastructure, Pay has dedicated over 15 years to her profession, tackling a long journey through the mountains every day to reach school. Her determination has led to a significant increase in the number of children enrolled in kindergarten, helping to change local attitudes towards education. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Pay has chosen to stay in her village, where she has built a life and career, demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility towards her community.

