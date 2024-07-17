Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Ten priorities for the Ministry of Planning and Investment

16 July 2024_ The Minister of Planning and Investment, Nguyễn Chí Dũng, has outlined ten key tasks for the second half of 2024. Priorities include...

Vietnam: Ten priorities for the Ministry of Planning and Investment
17 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ The Minister of Planning and Investment, Nguyễn Chí Dũng, has outlined ten key tasks for the second half of 2024. Priorities include support for domestic and large-scale businesses, reform of public investment laws and PPP , and enhancing digitalisation and the green economy. The Minister underlined the importance of addressing global economic challenges and promoting sustainable economic growth. This was reported by the news site Đầu tư. The Ministry will issue a directive with a detailed plan to ensure the achievement of the set objectives.

