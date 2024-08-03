Vietnam: The country aims to become a global leader in semiconductor production

03 August 2024_ Vietnam is stepping up efforts to establish itself as a world leader in semiconductor production, a key sector for the global technology industry. The Vietnamese government has launched initiatives to attract foreign investment and develop local expertise in advanced technology. This strategy aims to position the country as a hub for the production of chips, essential for electronic devices and cars. Vietnam, with its growing skilled workforce and investment-friendly policies, is preparing to compete with other Asian countries in the sector. The news is reported by Việt Nam News Weekend. The initiative is part of a context of growing global demand for semiconductors, driven by digitalisation and technological innovation.