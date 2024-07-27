Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: The Hồ Gươm Opera establishes itself as a leading cultural attraction

July 27, 2024_ Hồ Gươm Opera, located in the Vietnamese capital, has consolidated its position as one of the country's major cultural attractions....

27 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 27, 2024_ Hồ Gươm Opera, located in the Vietnamese capital, has consolidated its position as one of the country's major cultural attractions. This prestigious theater is known for its artistic performances and distinctive architectural design, which reflects Vietnam's rich cultural history. The structure has attracted the attention of local and international visitors, becoming a symbol of Hanoi's cultural life. The Hồ Gươm Opera represents an important point of reference for high-quality cultural events and shows. The news was reported by Việt Nam News Weekend. This venue not only offers opera performances, but is also a center for cultural events promoting Vietnamese art and music.

