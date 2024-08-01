Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: The soprano Hiền Nguyễn enchants in Perugia with Vietnamese music

01 August 2024_ Vietnamese soprano Hiền Nguyễn thrilled audiences in Perugia, Italy, with a concert that combined Vietnamese musical tradition and...

Vietnam: The soprano Hiền Nguyễn enchants in Perugia with Vietnamese music
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ Vietnamese soprano Hiền Nguyễn thrilled audiences in Perugia, Italy, with a concert that combined Vietnamese musical tradition and the elegance of classical music. During the event, she performed songs such as 'Ru con mùa đông' and 'Se chỉ luồn kim', accompanied by Professor Gianni Kriscak's piano, receiving warm applause. The performance, which saw the participation of around 500 spectators, highlighted Hiền Nguyễn's ability to blend different musical styles, with a repertoire that also includes famous Italian songs. The news was reported by vietgiaitri.com. Hiền Nguyễn, who studied in Italy, continues to promote Vietnamese musical culture to the world, demonstrating the power of art to unite nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
combined Vietnamese musical Italian songs Italia musical
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza