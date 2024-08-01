Vietnam: The soprano Hiền Nguyễn enchants in Perugia with Vietnamese music

01 August 2024_ Vietnamese soprano Hiền Nguyễn thrilled audiences in Perugia, Italy, with a concert that combined Vietnamese musical tradition and the elegance of classical music. During the event, she performed songs such as 'Ru con mùa đông' and 'Se chỉ luồn kim', accompanied by Professor Gianni Kriscak's piano, receiving warm applause. The performance, which saw the participation of around 500 spectators, highlighted Hiền Nguyễn's ability to blend different musical styles, with a repertoire that also includes famous Italian songs. The news was reported by vietgiaitri.com. Hiền Nguyễn, who studied in Italy, continues to promote Vietnamese musical culture to the world, demonstrating the power of art to unite nations.