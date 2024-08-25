Vietnam: The 'Sounds of Brotherhood' project promotes Italian and Vietnamese culture

August 24, 2024_ The 'Sounds of Brotherhood' project, implemented by the World Youth Orchestra Foundation in Vietnam, is nearing its conclusion, after having promoted cultural cooperation between Italy and Vietnam. Thanks to the support of the Italian Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, the initiative involved young Vietnamese artists in artistic and musical activities, also contributing to the support of orphaned children. The project will culminate with final events that will include musical performances and readings dedicated to the Divine Comedy, highlighting the importance of Italian culture. The news is reported by hanoigrapevine.com. This project represents a significant example of how music can unite different cultures and promote values of peace and brotherhood.