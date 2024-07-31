Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Vietnam: The three major telecom companies prepare for the launch of 5G

July 31, 2024_ Viettel, Vinaphone and Mobifone, the three major telecom operators in Vietnam, are accelerating their efforts to build infrastructure...

31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ Viettel, Vinaphone and Mobifone, the three major telecom operators in Vietnam, are accelerating their efforts to build infrastructure and commercialize 5G services after winning spectrum auctions. These companies are investing significantly to ensure that Vietnam can compete in the global advanced telecommunications market. 5G promises to revolutionize connectivity and open up new opportunities for technological innovation in the country. The news is reported by Đầu tư. The implementation of 5G in Vietnam is seen as a crucial step for the country's technological progress and economic development.

